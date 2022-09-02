KNUST Nominates 3 For Pro Vice- Chancellor Position

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson has nominated three Professors for the position of Pro Vice-Chancellor.

This has become necessary as the position shall become vacant on 1st October 2022.

The notable Professors are Ellis Owusu-Dabo, the current Pro Vice-Chancellor; Atinuke Olusola Adebanji and Emmanuel Danquah.

This in accordance with Statute 13(b) of the University.

Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo is a Professor of Epidemiology and Global Health and an alumnus of KNUST.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology in 1992, MB ChB (Medicine and Surgery) in 1995, and Master of Science in Health Services Planning and Management in 2001.

Additionally, he is a Fellow of the West Africa College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians. He obtained Ph.D. in Epidemiology and Public Health from the University of Nottingham, in the UK in 2010. Professor Owusu-Dabo holds additional Certificates in Clinical Drug Research and Health Policy and Reproductive Health from the Vienna School of Clinical Drug Research and the University of Hawaii, East-West Centre, USA respectively.

As the current Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owusu-Dabo is also a research management Consultant and has consequently secured and managed multimillion-dollar grants from principal granting institutions such as the European Union, National Institutes of Health (NIH), The World Bank, and the Mastercard Foundation. He has travelled extensively and served on several boards at both local and international levels.

He is a Perelman International Scholar of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. As a university teacher, he has trained undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as mentored young faculty at both local and international levels.

He has published over 230 research articles in peer-reviewed journals. His passion is building the capacities of next-generation scientists and health systems to help solve Africa’s health problems through scientific research collaborations.

The female among them, Professor (Mrs.) Atinuke Olusola Adebanji of the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science.

Adebanji is a Researcher in Statistics and Public Health who holds a Ph.D. in Statistics and MPH (Reproductive and Public Health), with more than 17 years of experience in Theoretical and Applied Statistics, Epidemiology, and Biostatistics. Her research interests are Multivariate Data Analysis, Categorical Data Analysis, and Development Statistics. She possesses outstanding communication, classroom management, and presentation skills and has proven excellent in the development of strong rapport with students, and colleagues. She has taught and supervised students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels within and outside Ghana.

She possesses expertise in Statistics, coordination of lifelong learning programmes, and the personalised development of appropriate strategies and meaningful activities to propel learning in Higher Education.

She is the originator and Coordinator of KNUST-Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis (KNUST-LISA).

Professor Atinuke is an ardent believer in mentoring students and younger faculty. Again, she has an exceptional track record of research success with multiple published articles and awards including grants and other agreements. Professor (Mrs.) Atinuke Olusola Adebanji is an inspirational figure to people she encounters because she has a knack for recognising and encouraging individual growth.

Professor Emmanuel Danquah is the Head of the Department of Wildlife and Range Management and Dean of the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources. He has held visiting appointments and research affiliations with the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; University of California, Berkeley; University of Twente, Netherlands and National Museum of Natural History, Paris. Professor Danquah has received several grants, awards, and recognition for his teaching and professional works.

His scholarly interests span the fields of endangered species management and collaborative resources management. He is currently involved in several research projects, which include green economies, sustainable livelihood support systems for enhanced food security in rural areas, poverty reduction, and human-wildlife coexistence systems in the sub-region.

Professor Emmanuel Danquah is a Fellow of the University of Michigan African Presidential Scholars in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a member of the IUCN SSC African Elephant Specialist Group, AfESG, IUCN Primate Specialist Group, and SGA, among many others.

Accordingly, Convocation shall vote on the three nominees and the names of the two persons with the highest number of votes shall be submitted to the University Council, and the Council shall appoint one as the Pro Vice-Chancellor.

The voting is slated for September 20, 2022 at the Great Hall and Clinical Students’ Hostel at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

By Vincent Kubi