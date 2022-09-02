Refund For Hajj Pilgrims Begin On Thursday – Hajj Board

The Ghana Hajj Board has begun processing applications to refund monies to persons who could not travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

According to management, directors and finance managers of the Board who are expected to play pivotal roles in the disbursement.

Payment will start from Thursday September 8, 2022.

The Board is therefore asking those who are desirous of receiving their refunds to apply to the Hajj Board with proof of payment through their agents.

The Communications Director for the Hajj Board, Abdul Rahman Gomda, said.

“Those who are unable to contact the Hajj Board in this regard should get in touch with their agents on how to apply for the refunds.”

He assured that all monies will be refunded to affected persons.

By Vincent Kubi