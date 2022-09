President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will begin a two-day tour of the Central Region today Friday, September 2, 2022.

The President during his tour will commission and inspect projects under Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative in furtherance of his industrialisation agenda.

He will also inspect ongoing road and other projects in the Region, visit and interact with traditional authorities in the respective communities among others.

By Vincent Kubi