KNUST Riot: 62 Students In Trouble

Some Sixty-two students have been identified by management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service for participating in the rival Katanga and Conti clash last week during a procession.

A riot between the two halls led to destruction of school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall.

Three persons have so far been remanded in connection with the incident.

According to the Public Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, some of the students have fled campus following the incident and fear of being arrested.

He said the University have furnished the police with all available footages to identify to arrest and prosecute students who will be identified as the University will also take steps to sanction such student as well.

“You may be rusticated or perhaps dismissed outright if your offence is grievous. Definitely, those people are going to face the internal disciplinary committee and whatever recommendations come out, we will implement fully,” he added.

By Vincent Kubi