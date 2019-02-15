KNUST Riot Committee Inaugurated

Scene from the riot

A three-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the violent protests by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on October 22, last year, has been established.

The committee is chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge, Rose Constance Owusu with Very Rev. Ama Afoblay and Ashanti Regional Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) Director, David Adu Osei, as members.

The Registrar of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, Kofi Owusu will serve as the Committee’s Secretary.

Chancellor of KNUST, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who led the ceremony charged the committee to consider matters concerning the administration of the University which will be relevant to the investigation and make recommendations to help avert future occurrences.

“The terms of reference of the committee are quite precise; to investigate the outbreak of violence on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on October 22, 2018 and determine all the circumstances both immediate and remote leading to it,” he said.

“Two, to consider matters pertaining to the administration of the university which, in the opinion of the committee, may be relevant to the investigations. Three, to make such investigations as it may be found necessary to assist the University to avert such instances in the future,” he stated.

The Chair of the Committee, Justice Constance Rose Owusu, assured that they will not embark on witch-hunting, but will work to serve the best interest of the University.

“We will not let you down. I promise that we will discharge the duty entrusted to us with due diligence, transparency and fairness. We will not witch-hunt anyone. Our goal will be to get to the bottom of the matter with the view to finding a lasting solution to the student unrest phenomenon,” she said.

“Our findings will be based on facts established before the committee. May I use this opportunity to solicit the support of all stakeholders and the general public by calling upon them to furnish the committee with relevant information that will enable us to arrive at a just and acceptable conclusion,” the retired Supreme Court judge stated.

The Chairman of the University Council, Nana Effah Apenteng, who welcomed the establishment of the committee, was hopeful the outcome of the investigations will help chart a new path for the University.

“The committee’s work I fervently hope will help the University Chart a new course and prevent the occurrence of such an embarrassing experience in the life of this University. It is generally known that there may be similarities in conflicts or crisis situations but every conflict is unique. Therefore there cannot be any one side fits all formula for solving any conflict; short, long or protracted. What we can do is to learn a lesson from other places,” the Chairman of the Council observed.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri