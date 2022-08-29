KNUST Rioters Face Jail Term

STUDENTS OF the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, who destroyed properties during recent riots in the school, are likely to be prosecuted and possibly jailed.

The KNUST Council has given its full backing to the security agencies to prosecute students and other persons that would be found culpable in the condemnable acts in the top university according to the laws of the country.

The decision followed an emergency meeting held by the Council.

Recent violent clashes between students of the Kantanga and Unity halls resulted in injuries to people and destruction of properties, including the smashing of windscreen of vehicles that were parked in the school.

The clashes received media attention and dented the image of the KNUST. The University Council, at an emergency meeting, condemned the clashes and also came out with six-point plan to stop the reoccurrence of the riots.

The Council’s directive said henceforth Hall Week and SRC Celebrations in the KNUST “have been suspended indefinitely”, adding that with effect from 2023/2024 Academic Year, the Junior Common Room (JCR) System of Hall Management by students is abolished.

“This means there would not be students’ elections for Hall Executives. The existing governance structure comprising Hall Councils, Hall Masters and Senior Tutors, would continue to operate in the management of the affairs of the Halls.

“In addition, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors/blocks of the Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students. In the meantime, Hall Week and SRC Week Celebrations have been suspended indefinitely.”

This was contained in a release, dated August 26, 2022, which was authored and signed by A.K. Boateng, Registrar/Secretary to Council. It was composed to all relevant stakeholders in the top university.

The Council also said any student who would participate in the organisation of ‘morale’ and/or ‘procession’ in the university shall be summarily dismissed, noting that dismissed students should not be accommodated on campus.

“Any student/students who is/are caught to be harbouring dismissed, rusticated, withdrawn student(s) and alumnus/alumna in his/her room in any of the Halls of residence on campus, shall be sanctioned appropriately.

“Students who indulge in any act which will warrant dismissal, will have their names and pictures widely published in the national dailies and on the University Website,” the KNUST Council also stated emphatically.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi