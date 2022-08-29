“Pull-Him-Down” In Full Flight

Not even President Akufo-Addo, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, has been spared the machinations of his political rivals turned adversaries.

To head state institutions in this country is to set up oneself for integrity attacks. Heads of security organisations, statutory organisations, you name them, have all suffered frivolous and endless unsubstantiated assaults in both traditional and social media.

We can only wonder sometimes when we read or hear the kinds of things people, hired for such operations, say about their targets.

In many of these attacks, aggrieved and sulking persons within public or even security institutions who have paid the pipers, dictate destructive tunes as they sing along in their corners.

The Police Administration had in recent times responded to attempts at discrediting it by such killjoys after the IGP descended on so-called outcome of studies.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Comptroller-General had his turn last week as he was put on the spot incessantly in a project which has turned out to be a sponsored one from some sulking personalities.

Fortunately, President Akufo-Addo is not the type who gets carried away by frivolities, having continued to endure more integrity attacks by irresponsible and self-seeking persons.

The objective of the machination, as referred to in a previous paragraph, is to reduce to zero, the many strides made by the Comptroller General since assuming the leadership of the GIS.

It is sad how we are quick to allow ourselves to be used to destroy others’ hard-earned career reputations just because we are eager to be noticed and placed in such positions. This trait in some Ghanaians is so sad.

Even persons with skeletons in their cupboards have the guts to point fingers at others. We know about persons who hardly sit at their desks to work yet have time to go and plot such evil deeds against persons whose innovations in the GIS have raised morale against the rank and file, save themselves.

Ghana is a country of contradictions because, many prefer not to respond to the evil machinations of others. Why would persons with the unenviable rape tags festooned around their necks also come to attack the President and his government when they should be hiding somewhere away from public glare with their tails, behind their hind legs, like some mongrels. And we think ours is not a country of contradictions?

Isn’t it strange that the achievements chalked under this gentleman are deliberately ignored? Suffice it to point out that the second training school for GIS at Tepa, which will be an envy of other security agencies with 84 two- and 3-bedroom apartments is close to completion. Also, ready and awaiting commissioning is a Centre of Excellence for the service and a housing complex at Odorkor near St Anthony’s School. So what else do the cynics want?

These are monumental feats by the senior lawyer in uniform; they are unparalleled in the annals of the security institution.

We have learnt about a wonderful retirement package in the pipeline for personnel.

The originator of such feats should be commended, not maligned. Shame unto them who seek the downfall of others!

Heads of public and security organisations should continue to serve their country to the best of their ability and take solace in the fact that even the President is not being spared the badmouthing of cynics, his many strides notwithstanding.