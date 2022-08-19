KNUST Students On Rampage As Katanga, Conti Clash

Three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) sustained various degrees of injuries in a clash between residents of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) in Kumasi in the Ashanti.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the University Hospital.

Several properties including school and private, particularly in front of the Unity hall, were destroyed.

However, security personnel moved into the to prevent the clash from escalating after calling for reinforcement.

The disturbances started at about 5pm Thursday August 18.

Fortunately, nobody had died in the process.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that some students from Katanga as part of a procession attempted to use the route in front of the Unity Hall, and in the process, a misunderstanding ensued between residents of the two halls.

This clash at KNUST comes as hall rivalries have received scrutiny in the wake of the violence at Mensah Sarbah Hall at the University of Ghana where students of Mensah Sarbah Hall clashed with students from Commonwealth Hall.

This is the second incident happening on the campus in recent years as last year July, similar rivalry incident happened.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence on the campus currently.

