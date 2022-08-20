KNUST Turns ‘War Zone’

The hitherto peaceful KNUST campus in Kumasi was virtually turned into a ‘war zone’ last Thursday evening when irate-looking students of Katanga and Unity halls of the university were involved in a violent clash, leading to the destruction of properties.

For some minutes, the entire university campus looked unsafe as the two feuding halls pelted each other with stones and other offensive weapons, resulting in some of the students sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Police sources have indicated that a former student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), whose identity has not been disclosed, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the scuffle on the university campus last Thursday.

A statement by the police administration also indicated that they are on the heels of students of the university who were involved in the disturbances that put the lives of other students and occupants of the school in danger.

Items Destroyed

The open brawl between students of Kantanga and Unity halls led to the smashing of windscreens of a number of vehicles, which were parked in the vicinity where the students had infamously turned into a ‘war zone’.

According to reports reaching the DAILY GUIDE, scores of students, belonging to the two feuding halls, also sustained severe body injuries, and they were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Also, sources have informed the paper that a number of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, placed at vantage points of the university by the school management, were also not spared by the rampaging students.

The paper has been told that the students intentionally caused extensive damage to the CCTV cameras in order to prevent it from capturing their faces.

Cause of Violent Clash

Police sources have hinted that the two halls clashed following the university’s annual hall week celebrations. They said the two halls often clash and destroy properties during such periods.

Arrests

In a related development, unconfirmed reports indicated that the police in Kumasi have managed to apprehend some of the student suspects, who played key roles in turning the university into a ‘war’ zone.

Police Assurance

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, in a press statement on Thursday evening, assured that the police have managed to restore law and order in the university, and called for calm.

“The Police have restored calm on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology following violent clashes between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the University.

“The Police are in firm control of the situation and investigation is ongoing to arrest those behind this unfortunate, needless and unjustifiable attacks and bring them to face justice.

“We therefore urge all law abiding members of the university community to remain calm and support the police as we deal with the situation,” the police PRO indicated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi