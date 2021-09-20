Knutsford Varsity Wins Global Award

Bishop John Kwamena Essel receiving the award from Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi

Knutsford University College has won the 2021 Global University of the Year Award alongside an International Award of Global Business Excellence.

The honour was played out during the International Sustainability and Growth Summit in Dubai, attended by dignitaries from across the world among them Princess Dr Maradeun Oguanlana.

Knutsford University College clinched the feat for its “equitable but affordable university education in Ghana, Africa and across the world as well as its impressive academic facilities, innovative life changing programmes, dedicated staff, good governance management structure, and highly enriched, conducive learning environment.”

Bishop John Kwamena Essel, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Founder of Knutsford University College, said the global recognition is a testament of the crucial role of private universities in Ghana in meeting the educational needs of the people and advancing the cause of national development.

“The global award challenges Knutsford University College to offer more services which are qualitative in content and global in scope so as to project Ghana as the preferred destination for education. We will do our best to meet these lofty expectations,” Bishop Essel added.

He commended management and teaching staff of the university who made it possible for the award to materialise.

Knutsford University College attracts a lot of students in West Africa and other parts of the world in addition to Ghanaian nationals. In collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Knutsford University College every year runs free, intensive Advanced Diploma programme in Communication and Governance for journalists across the country.