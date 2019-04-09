Kobo360 Ghana Begins Full Operations

Kobo360, one of the fastest growing technology companies in Africa focused on the logistics/ supply chain framework, has officially widened its operations to Ghana as part of its Pan-African expansion.

Through its all-in-one logistics platform, Kobo360 is able to use data and technology to match user requests with a selection of quality trucks of all categories.

This enables unprecedented efficiency and cost reduction in the supply chain, providing 360 visibility while delivering products of all sizes safely, on time and in full.

Speaking at the official launch event in Accra, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa of Kobo360, Bilal Abdullah said, “We foresee great opportunities in Ghana – not just for us, but also for our clients and drivers.

By moving into Ghana, we are connecting all of the markets and are building a global logistics operating system [G-LOS] that will support our clients in their quest to move their cargo around the continent.

“With Ghana’s port of Tema undergoing major expansion works in order to quadruple its handling capacity, we are anticipating demand for a safe, reliable and cost-effective delivery of goods, which is where Kobo360 will be instrumental,” he added.

Mr Abdullah, said the application had unique features such as flexibility to locate trucks for haulage, visibility to trace the location of vehicles, and safety packages, which covered both the delivery of goods and insurance for the truck drivers.

Mr. Oluwatosin A. Babafemi, the Head of Engineering at Kobo360, Nigeria, demonstrated the use of the application onhttps://customer.kobo360.com, and said the company would be spending the next few weeks to train prospective drivers in the haulage industry in Ghana on the use of the application and the requirement of the company.

He indicated that this could only be achieved through the application that could be downloaded on google play store and would soon be operational on iPhone.

To-date, the company has moved over 297m KG of goods, serviced over 1,461 businesses and aggregated a fleet of over 10,000. In Ghana Kobo360 which began in beta operation three months ago hd already recorded over 100 trips, collaborating with clients such as Olam Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri