Kofi Adomah Quits Angel FM?

Reports filtering in alleged that the Director of News at Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kofi Adomah has quit working with the Angel Group.

Kofi had earlier taken a break from work after a near-death experience at the hands of unknown assailants.

But there are speculations that he is not returning to Angel Fm.

This is because the broadcaster has allegedly established his radio show dubbed ‘Kofi Radio’ where he has been captured running his day-to-day programs.

Hosting it on a YouTube channel, Mr Adomah has been actively engaged with this new pursuit and nothing has since been heard from him concerning his duties at Angel FM.

Although he has not confirmed exiting Angel FM, many listeners of his popular morning show on Angel FM have lamented his three months absence.