Kofi Adoma’s Cameraman Eric Bempong Dead

Broadcast Journalist, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has lost one of his cameramen named Eric Bempong.

Bempong died on April 3, 2021 after suffering from a short illness.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, Kofi Adoma, owner of Kofi TV, went to interview one businessman in Accra together with the cameraman.

In the course of the interview, the late Eric reportedly complained of dizziness and was immediately rushed to the hospital after suspending the interview.

According to Kofi Adoma, he received a distress call from the doctor the following morning, that the patient he drought in yesterday for treatment was dead.

Kofi Adoma in a statement shared on his Facebook page expressed his sadness for the demise of his cameraman Eric who he described as “best friend.”

He wrote “I have been in tears and a sad mood ever since I woke up today, as my best friend who was also my cameraman is confirmed dead by the doctors. He just suffered from a brief sickness during our interview yesterday”.

“ He told me he was feeling dizzy, and it later turned out to be his untimely death. May the soul of late Eric Bempong find rest in the bosom of the lord”, he stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke