Rapper DMX Holding Onto Life In ICU With Little Brain Function

American rapper, DMX, is reportedly holding onto life in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a New York Hospital.

As earlier reported by DGN Online, DMX, aged 50, suffered a heart-attack after a drug overdose at his home around 11pm on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Reports say he is left with “little brain function” but his family remain very hopeful he will pull through once again.

According to reports gathered by DGN Online, DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and mother, Arnett Simmons, have been allowed into the ICU to visit him.

Reports say his children are also going to visit him in the ICU although he remains unresponsive.

Tweets from a number American celebrities and media personalities sighted by DGN Online had shown that DMX, aged 50 year, is in critical condition following drug overdose on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Prayers are being offered for him and his family.

Doctors have reportedly said he may not survive.

Female rapper, Missy Elliot, who was in her prime in the early 2000s just about the same time DMX was enjoying his musical career, has taken to Twitter to pray for him and his family.

“Prayers for DMX and his family,” she tweeted.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

US television personality, Sarah O’Connell, also wrote on Twitter: “sorry to hear about DMX. I hope he pulls through after his heart attack.”

She says “in addition to being a rapper and songwriter, he also starred in movies such as Cradle 2 The Grave, Romeo Must Die, and Exit Wounds. #DMX.”

Sorry to hear about DMX. I hope he pulls through after his heart attack. In addition to being a rapper and songwriter, he also starred in movies such as Cradle 2 The Grave, Romeo Must Die, and Exit Wounds. #DMX pic.twitter.com/Irjxt3ZuVk — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) April 3, 2021

Information available to DGN Online indicates that he has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York “in grave condition” and that he suffered the overdose around 11pm at his home on Friday night.

Over the last few years, DMX has been battling with drugs. He has reportedly been in and out of rehab several times throughout the years for his struggle with drug abuse.

In 2019, after serving a year-long prison sentence for tax evasion, he was in rehab once again.

A group of 'Ruffryders' Motorcyclists outside DMX's hospital bumping his music 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iMgowpC83V — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 4, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue