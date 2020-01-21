Kofi Asante Is Best Morning Show Host

Kofi Asante

Kofi Asante Ennin, a broadcast journalist at Nhyira FM, has once again added another enviable accolade to his long list of collection.

The host of Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, a morning show programme on Nhyira FM, was adjudged as the overall best morning show host in the Ashanti Region at the 2020 Africa Quality Awards.

Organised by the Micjoy Advertising, the annual awards scheme seeks to honour individuals who have contributed immensely towards national growth.

The panel that went through the long list of radio personalities listed for the award unanimously settled on Kofi Asante Ennin as the overall best.

“Micjoy Advertising honours you with this coveted African Quality Award as the overall best morning show host (Ashanti) in recognition of your dexterity in displaying distinguished and a higher journalist standard in the practice of journalism,” a citation to Kofi Asante reads.

In his brief acceptance speech, the award winner expressed his gratitude to God and the organisers for recognising his good works.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi