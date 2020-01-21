International Designers For Accra Fashion Week 2020

A model wearing a design by Afre Anko

The fashion world gears up once again for one of the continent’s most popular fashion weeks, the Accra Fashion Week Chilly Rainy 2020.

This year marks the seventh edition of the fashion event within a period of four years.

It is scheduled to take place from March 25 to 30, 2020.

Organisers are, however, yet to announce the venue for the event.

Mish Mega, Akinko Lifestyle, Afre Anko, Tidal Cool (USA), Clavon Leonard (USA), Sluu by Sluvin and Oh Sixty6 (South Africa) are among the international brands that would be in Ghana for the event.

Organisers feel making an African fashion revolution with the wider world of Ghana is essential, and getting the public to embrace the fashion designs to the point of purchasing is an essential requirement in fashion shows.

Also, the event would merge itself this year with the official FashionGhana Honours & Awards 2020, where many talents in the fashion industry would be awarded and honoured for showing excellence in their unique fields and strengthening the fashion industry.