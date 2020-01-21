Opportunity International Trains Senior Managers

Senior managers and branch managers of Opportunity International

OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL Savings and Loans Limited recently held a review workshop at Ejisu near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for its senior management and branch managers from the 43 outlets across the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opportunity International, Kwame Owusu-Boateng, though appreciated the team for their hard work and commitment to service over the past 15 years, challenged it to be much more focused this year to achieve the best.

“Opportunity International remains very solid with a strong capital adequacy ratio, a very sound liquidity position and we continue to adhere to our strong stance on corporate governance principles. We have not fallen short of the minimum capital requirement by the regulator and our brand is very visible,” he said.

Samuel Afful, deputy CEO and Chief Finance Officer urged the team to work hard and give their best while Chief Business Officer, Francis Owusu Ansah, charged the branch managers to aim at exceeding the budget for 2020 by exploring new opportunities in the market.

Dotun Osiyemi, a management consultant, took the team through a presentation on “Execution: leading an empowered team and strategic thinking principles”. It aimed to equip the management team and branch managers with practical skills in helping the institution to achieve its goals for the year 2020 and beyond.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans is a leading Non-Bank Financial Institution, licensed by the Bank of Ghana with a focus on formal transformational Banking in the SME and Micro Finance space. As at December 2019, it had 543,657 clients of which 45,313 were loan clients. The institution won 15 prestigious awards in 2019 from different awarding bodies in Ghana.

The theme for the meeting was “Giving off our best”.