Chris Attoh In Church With Kanye West

Chris Attoh with Kanye West

Actor Chris Attoh has dropped hints about getting closer to God than before with a photo of him and American rapper and gospel preacher Kanye West after a Sunday church service.

He met Kanye at a church in the USA, where the rapper’s Sunday Service Choir had ministered songs on January 19, 2020, NEWS-ONE has gathered.

Chris shared a photo of himself and Kanye after church on Instagram and wrote, “Remember, we are all vessels of God and he works through all of us, happy Sunday all!!!Good to see you again brother, God bless and keep doing the Lord’s work…”

Since its inception, the Sunday Service Choir has performed at prisons, several huge musical events and at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in November 2019, where tickets were free, according to a Myjoyonline report.

Chris made a lot of headlines last year when his late wife Bettie Jenifer, 44, was shot dead while leaving her Maryland office.

She left her office in the 6300 Block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.

When she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired multiple rounds. At least one bullet struck her in the head, police said.

The suspect took off in a vehicle. Police described the suspect as black and having a thin build with black hair. He was wearing dark clothing and may have been in a blue car. The killer has since not been found.

Chris Attoh got married to Bettie in October 2018 after his divorce from his first wife, DamiloIa Adegbite. Bettie’s death and matters relating to their marriage remain a sensitive issue.