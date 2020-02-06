Kofi Kinaata Named 2019 Most Influential Young Ghanaian

Kofi Kinaata

Award winning rapper and songwriter Martin King Arthur aka Kofi Kinaata has been named the most influential young Ghanaian in the 2019 personalities ranking of public relations (PR) and rating firm, Avance Media.

The latest edition featured 50 persons from diverse backgrounds who were making strides.

Kofi Kinaata, who doubles as the UN-IOM Ghana Goodwill Ambassador, clocked major achievements in 2019 by hosting his annual “Made in Taadi Concert and Youth Seminar” which became the largest concert hosted out of the capital, Accra, in December 2019.

The release of his song, “Things Fall Apart”, also earned him sterling commendations from industry experts and music lovers for his excellent songwriting skills.

In the keenly contested poll, Media General’s Berla Mundi, who was first runner-up on the main ranking, was also voted the “Most Influential Female” as well as the “Most Influential Media Personality” in Ghana for 2019.

Atletico Madrid’s, Thomas Partey, Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Stonebwoy and National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi followed up closely to make up the “Top Five Most Influential Young Ghanaians” for 2019.

The ranking, which was launched in 2015 by Avance Media, had been won by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (2015 and 2016), Kow Essuman (2017) and Prophet Daniel Amoateng (2018).

According to the Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, Kofi Kinaata and the winners in the ranking poll will be recognised at the first edition of the “Avance Media Dialogues” which will be hosted in Accra.