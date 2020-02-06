MUSIGA Mourns Kofi B

Kofi B

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Kofi B. following his untimely demise on Sunday morning.

MUSIGA, in a statement copied to BEATWAVES, said Kofi B. was one of the refreshing exponents of highlife music who gave music and, particularly, highlife lovers hope that the genre was not dead.

His thoughtful lyrics and soothing grooves would certainly be missed, the statement said.

It added, “As the family and the whole nation mourns Kofi, MUSIGA will like to console the immediate family and assure them that Kofi B. is in the bosom of our Almighty Maker and has joined the celestial host in extolling the praises of the Most High in the heavenly realm.”

The statement said Kofi B’s passing was without doubt, a huge loss not only to the family and the union but the entire nation. Ghana has doubtlessly lost a great son.

“We will like to assure the family of the emotional support of the union in these trying moments and share their pain,” it said.