‘Akufo-Addo Deserves 4 More Years’

Catherine Afeku (right) being accompanied by the MCE for Nzema East to submit her forms

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomor-Gwira in the Western Region, Catherine Abelema Afeku, has justified why President Nana Akufo-Addo should be given four more years to continue the good works he has begun.

The Minister of State at the Office of the President was speaking to journalists after she submitted her nomination forms for the upcoming Parliamentary Primary of the NPP in the constituency.

She indicated that the current Akufo-Addo government was determined to ensure equitable distribution of national resources in every part of the country, particularly, in the Nzema area.

She said from January 2017 till date, the government had embarked on massive developmental projects in the Nzema East Municipality of the region.

She mentioned the construction of a mini-harbour and fish landing site at Axim, in fulfillment of a pledge made to the people by the then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 electioneering campaign.

She also mentioned the construction of Axim Sea defence wall, a DVLA office complex, mini sports stadium and youth centre.

She pointed out that under the current government; the Axim Victoria Park had been re-developed into ultra modern ceremonial grounds.

Madam Afeku noted that areas like Gwira-Eshiem, Bamianko, Kutukrom, Gwira-Banso and Gwira-Asonwah in the constituency had all been connected to telecommunication networks under the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

She said government would soon begin the construction of deplorable Gwira-Banso road to enable farmers to cart cocoa beans and other food crops to market centres, adding “the contractor is on site.”

She was grateful to NPP members in the constituency for the massive support, particularly the youth who contributed to pay for her filing fee.

The constituency chairman of the party, Efate Beyeeman commended the MP for developing the Gwira area more than any MP of the constituency since 1992.

He described Catherine Afeku as a hard-working MP who had championed lots of projects in the area which were creating direct and indirect jobs for the youth in the Nzema East Municipality.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim