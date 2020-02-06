Stonebwoy To Perform In UK

Stonebwoy

Popular reggae and dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy will embark on a tour in the United Kingdom (UK) this year, to entertain his fans as well as promote musical works on the UK market.

The tour which has been dubbed “Stonebwoy and Friends” is expected to have Stonebwoy perform in three cities in the UK and promises to be the biggest to ever hit the UK from Ghana. The tour will kick off on May 8 and end on May 10.

The dancehall artiste will be performing at London o2 Academy Islington, Manchester Academy Three and Birmingham O2 Institute Three.

Stonebwoy, who is set to showcase a number of fresh compositions during his tour, is expected to dazzle the crowd with his stagecraft that has endeared him to the hearts of music lovers.

The UK tour would be the biggest tour of Stonebwoy’s musical career this year.

With three albums to his credit, Stonebwoy will thrill fans with some of his hit songs such as ‘Kpoo K3k3’, ‘Bawasaaba’, ‘People Dey’, ‘Pepper Dem’, ‘Baafira’, ‘Pull Up’, ‘My Name’, ‘Come From Afar’, ‘Go Higher’ and ‘Dede’ to entertain his teeming fans.

The dancehall artiste, well-known for his exciting stage performances, has graced stages with a number of local and international artistes.

His songs are still hitting the airwaves and that makes him best among his colleagues. His style and stage craft appeals to all age groups.

Stonebwoy is the CEO of Burniton Music Group. He won the “Best International Act”, Africa category, at the 2015 BET Awards and “Artist of the Year” at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy, who is recognized as a talented reggae and dance hall artistes in Africa, is also an actor, having appeared in the movie, ‘My name is Ramadan’.

In September 2019, he was made the brand ambassador for Voltic Natural Mineral Water, in a deal that could be renewed after two years.

By George Clifford Owusu