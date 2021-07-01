Kofi Kinaata Receives GH¢10,000 From Vodafone

Kofi Kinaata

One of Ghana’s telecommunication giants, Vodafone Ghana, has crowned Ghanaian songwriter and musician, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, as the winner of the ‘Vodafone Green Award’ at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) held last Saturday in Accra.

The ‘Vodafone Green Award’ was introduced by Vodafone Ghana to acknowledge and support musicians who use their crafts to drive environmental awareness and sustainability of the planet.

The highlife artiste, who received a recognition plaque at the VGMA ceremony, also received GH¢10,000 for winning the Vodafone Green Award with his song dubbed, ‘Illegal Fishing [Closed Season].’

The song was produced in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and the Ghana Sustainable Fisheries Management Project to help increase awareness of marine littering and expose wrongful practices in the fishing industry.

Presenting the award at the just ended VGMA, Director of Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone, Geta Striggner-Quartey called for a joint effort to preserve the environment.

In a brief remark during the VGMA, Geta said, “Imagine a world without clean lakes, rivers, and oceans. Can we survive? It is our collective responsibility to nourish our planet and keep it safe for the future. At Vodafone, we have chosen to embark on a journey to save the planet but we cannot do it alone, we need each and everybody to support this crusade. We believe that together, we can make the desired impact.”