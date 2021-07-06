Koforidua Jackson Park Gets Facelift

The famous Jackson Park in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital is set to receive a major facelift to boost its value and serve the community.

The redevelopment of Jackson Park is one of the legacy projects currently by the Akufo-Addo government in the New Juaben South Municipality.

The project, about to take off has been funded and supported by the World Bank.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juabeng South, Isaac Apaw Gyasi at the sod-cutting ceremony disclosed that the re-developing and construction will bring a facelift as well as security and sanitation to the park.

According to him, “the redeveloping and construction will bring a facelift to the park and town and once the project is completed, will bring improvement in the lighting system as well as security and sanitation on the park.”

He announced that the commencement and finishing of the project will create about 400 jobs for the people of the municipality.

The MCE saluted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the leadership of the Ministry of Local Government for facilitating the Secondary Cities Support Programme with the World Bank.

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry who is Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi averred that the re-developing of the park will help raise Koforidua and Eastern Region to a higher level.

He hinted that there are many projects yet to be exhibited by the MCE and called on the municipality to show their support and love to him for his vision to be accomplished.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong emphasized that the strategic location of the park makes it imperative for the people of Koforidua and its environs.

The Minister said, “Many governments have tried to do this but the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is taken the bull by the horns to position Jackson Park as a recognize social center.”

He noted that the re-development has been designed among other benefits to provide an ultramodern state of the art infrastructure which will enhance the existing facilities and provide additional ones to fit the Eastern Regional Capital City.

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Oti Boateng expressed his gratitude to see the project in his area.

He advised the authorities in charge of the project to also maintain the facilities whenever they get damaged.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua