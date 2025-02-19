Koforidua Semper Fi Stun Olympics In 2-1 Defeat

Koforidua Semper Fi players celebrate their victory

Accra Great Olympics suffered their first home defeat, falling 2-1 to Koforidua Semper Fi at the McDan Sports Complex in the Access Bank Division One League.

Abdulai Salifu struck early in the 7th minute for the visitors, but Yusif Abdul-Razak equalized before halftime. A 74th-minute rebound finish from substitute Ebenezer Kobia sealed a vital win for Koforidua Semper Fi, dropping Great Olympics to third place with 32 points.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Port City stunned league leaders Hohoe United with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Daasebre Boamah Darko II Park, thanks to a 25th-minute strike from Bernard Quarcoo. The win pushes Port City to second place with 34 points.

Okwawu United continued their dominance with a commanding 2-0 win over Attram De Visser at the Koforidua Sports Stadium. Second-half goals from Mustapha Issah and Gideon Offei Ofori secured their ninth victory of the season, keeping them firmly on top of the Division One League.

By Wletsu Ransford