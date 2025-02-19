GFA Charges Nduom Over Match Controversy

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

The owner of Elmina Sharks Football Club, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for allegedly breaching the Division One League Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.

The charges stem from a dispute during a league match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks at the Dr. Nduom Sports Complex, when Dr. Nduom allegedly entered the field without authorization to protest a penalty decision, disrupting the match.

The GFA accuses Dr. Nduom of inciting players, officials, and fans against the match officials and using social media to escalate tensions. He has until February 19 to respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Smith Arthur, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Elmina Sharks, claims the individuals who attacked referee Morrison are imposters, not genuine supporters of the club.

“A player pointed out one of the imposters from Swedru, claiming he had seen the man during our first-leg match, this alleged imposter hit the player, leading to a confrontation. At that moment, after striking the player, the imposter grabbed the referee.” He explained

“If you watch the video, you’ll notice a man in white attire holding the referee, with ‘Elmina Sharks’ written on the back. These are the imposters we’re talking about, and we have video evidence to prove it.” He emphasised.