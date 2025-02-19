FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Complete Three-Nation African Tour

The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy bring unveiled in South Africa

As part of the build-up for the novelty FIFA Club World Cup, the glittering trophy has made a stopover in three African countries namely South Africa, Egypt and Tunisia towards whipping up enthusiasm and interest for the new competition.

The trophy was hosted by the representative clubs of each of the three countries – Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Ahly (Egypt) and Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Egypt) – giving their fans and followers of the game in their cities and the country at large, to have a feel of the trophy.

Accompanied by a distinguished FIFA Legend, the beautifully designed 10-Kg gold plated shield, was received to a rapturous welcome in the cities of Pretoria, Cairo and Tunis as fans anxiously await the competition that pits together the best 32-clubs in the world.

The first stop was in Pretoria from 7-9 February, making stops at the Mamelodi High School, the birthplace of Sundowns, where the entire student population erupted into ecstasy upon the sight of the glittering trophy.

The trophy was later felt by staff of the Tshwane Mayor Offices before terminating at the Sammy Marks Square where fans had the opportunity to take photos with the trophy and FIFA legend, Italy FIFA World Cup winner, Alessandro Nesta and Sundowns legends such as former captain Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and legendary goalscorer Daniel Mudau.

Meanwhile, the final lap of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in Africa will be in Casablanca, Morocco, next April, home to Wydad Athletic Club.

The Moroccans are housed in Group G alongside Manchester City (England), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), and Juventus (Italy).

The tour will see the trophy make stops in the city of each of the 32 participating clubs in the biggest global club competition, scheduled for 14 June to 13 July 2025 in the United States.