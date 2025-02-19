Illegal Chainsaw Operators Destroying Juaboso Forest Reserve

Some illegal chainsaw operators believed to be supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region have stormed a forest reserve in the area and are cutting down trees indiscriminately.

The illegal chainsaw operators, who are mostly foot soldiers of the ruling party and claiming their government is in power, are currently operating in the Krokoasue Forest Reserve in the Sefwi Agyemandiem-Dome enclave in the Sefwi Juaboso District of the region.

According to some of the residents, within a period of about a month that the NDC came to power, the foot soldiers are depleting the Krokoasue Forest Reserve into a desert.

The residents claimed that those engaged in the illegal acts are mostly from Sankore, Akrodie, Sefwi Asawinso, Sefwi Boako and Sefwi Dome.

“The activities of these illegal chainsaw operators are not only destroying the forest reserve, but also adversely affecting the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the area.

“This is because some of the trees which are cut fall on high tension poles and electricity cables that serves most of the communities in the area,” the residents disclosed.

According to sources, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) spends over GH¢10,000 to replace the high tension poles and cables.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that even though several complaints and reports had been lodged with the appropriate authorities, the situation remains the same.

The Chief of Sefwi Agyemandiem, Nana Kwaku Donkor II, in an interview, disclosed that “Now these illegal chainsaw operators are destroying our forest reserves and there is no action being taken by the Juaboso Forestry Commission.”

“If the Forestry Commission fails to adhere to our plight and stop the illegal activities, we know the forest more than the illegal chainsaw operators, and we will soon confront them,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, the Juaboso District Forestry Manager, Mr. Kwabena Adu Bonnah, in an interview confirmed that the Krokoasue Forest Reserve has been invaded by illegal chainsaw operators.

He said his outfit has tried to stop them several times but to no avail.

“These guys have weapons but we do not have. Besides, my men are not enough for such operation, so we need a full military support for this operation,” he stated.

“But it should be urgent before these illegal chainsaw operators could raid the rest of the forest,” he pointed out.

