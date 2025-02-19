Pupils Abandon School Over Military Brutality

Empty Loagri/Kukua RC Primary School

Pupils of Loagri/Kukua RC Primary School, in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, have abandoned school due to the recent alleged military brutality in the community.

According to community members, the entire community currently live in fear and panic, reason pupils have not been to school since Monday, February 17, 2025.

The Headteacher of Loagri/Kukua RC Primary, Solomon Babawan, in an interview with journalists said, “My pupils are not in school since Monday and today as well, and this is as a result of the shooting incident that happened last Friday by the military. This has scared the pupils and residents as a whole.”

He indicated that on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, only four pupils came to school, and expressed worry about the situation.

“Only four pupils came to school today, and so I gave them football to play around so that their colleagues might see them and come, but unfortunately that couldn’t work,” he disclosed.

Mr. Babawan assured that the community is peaceful, and urged parents to encourage their wards to go to school.

It will be recalled that residents of Walewale and its environs were allegedly beaten by military personnel over the burning of some vehicles in the area.

The recent alleged military brutality is the third time, and has resulted in many residents being admitted at the Walewale Hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

This particular alleged military brutality happened after some unknown gunmen burnt a bus on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and the military personnel allegedly accused local residents of being in bed with the perpetrators, resulting in the assault on residents.

FROM Eric Kombat, Loagri