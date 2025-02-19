Adisadel College Millennium Year Group Leads 115th Anniversary Celebrations

The Millennium Year Group

Adisadel College, one of Ghana’s most prestigious secondary schools, is set to mark a historic milestone this March as it celebrates its 115th anniversary.

At the helm of this grand occasion is the Millennium (2000) Year Group, taking up the mantle of hosting the annual Speech and Prize-Giving Day.

In keeping with tradition, old students are called upon to give back to their alma mater 25 years after graduation, and the Millennium Group is rising to the challenge with a groundbreaking legacy project.

As part of their commitment to the school’s growth, the Millennium Year Group has embarked on an ambitious mission to remodel and refurbish the iconic Job 600 block. This once-functional structure, built in the 1960s, had fallen into disrepair and no longer met the evolving demands of modern education. Rather than constructing a new building, the group saw wisdom in revitalising this historical edifice, ensuring that it serves generations to come in a repurposed and modernised form.

President of the Millennium (2000) Year Group, Richard Nii Amu Arthur, shared insights into the rationale behind the project:

“Instead of building a new multipurpose building, we thought it wise to remodel the dilapidated Job 600, which is not fit for purpose and does not befit the status of Adisadel College as a centre of higher educational learning. Our goal is to enhance STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, which will expand educational infrastructure and elevate the modern learning experience. As the firstborn of the millennium, we must set a high standard for those who come after us.”

The ambitious renovation project, which has been in progress for the past 10 months, will be officially unveiled during the anniversary celebrations. The remodeled Job 600 block will house an array of cutting-edge facilities, including an amphitheater, two physics laboratories, a counseling centre, computer lab, robotics centre, classrooms and staff rooms, NAMQ (National Math and Quiz) rooms and a storeroom.

Additionally, the group is upgrading the washrooms beneath the Job 600 block, transforming them into modern facilities that will serve all four Upper School houses, meeting international standards of hygiene and convenience.

The highlight of the anniversary celebrations will be the 115th Speech and Prize-Giving Day on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Themed “The Role of STEAM Education for National Development in the 21st Century,” the event will feature a keynote address by distinguished NASA scientist and proud Santaclausian, Dr. Ave Kludze Klutse (Class of ’83). Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI will grace the occasion as the special guest.

A Daily Guide Report