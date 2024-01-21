Koforidua To Host 67th Independence Day National Celebration in 2024

The Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua has been chosen as the host for the 67th Independence Day National Celebration, scheduled to take place on 6th March 2024.

The decision was announced by Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Office of the President, who led members of the national planning committee to the Region.

During their visit, the committee informed the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs about the upcoming celebration and assessed the facilities at the Koforidua Youth Resource Center, which will serve as the venue for the national parade. Necessary recommendations were made to ensure the success of the event.

At a meeting held at the Regional Coordinating Council, various sub-planning committees were formed with specific roles to ensure a smooth and successful celebration. Emphasizing the importance of the event, Commey urged the region to capitalize on the opportunity to showcase itself to the country and the world.

He also encouraged private sector involvement for sponsorship and partnership opportunities, highlighting the positive impact it can have on the local economy.

In an exciting announcement, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, revealed that the event would be officially launched on 1 February 2024. This will mark the region’s first-ever National Independence Day celebration, reflecting their readiness and enthusiasm to host the prestigious event.

This celebration will also hold significance for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as it will be his last Independence Day celebration before concluding his two-term presidency on 7 January 2025. As the nation prepares to commemorate its independence, the Eastern Region is gearing up to host a memorable and historic event that will proudly showcase Ghana’s rich culture and achievements to the world.

