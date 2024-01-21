‘Let’s Bygones Be Bygones’, Lordina Mahama Begs Over Blows In NDC

In a bid to promote unity within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lordina Mahama, wife of the 2024 NDC flag bearer, has pleaded with party members to put past grievances aside and work towards a united front.

She expressed concern about recent happenings within the NDC where some members of the party are at each others throat over factionalism.

Mrs Mahama emphasized the importance of unity as the party prepares for the upcoming December 7 polls.

Speaking at a gathering of party functionaries from the Bono East region, Mrs Mahama urged party members to prioritize the party’s success over any personal conflicts.

She hosted a get-together on Friday for Bono East regional and constituency executives, reminding them that unity is strength.

Taking inspiration from her husband, John Mahama, and the NDC’s message of “Building the Ghana we want together,” Mrs Mahama encouraged party executives and members to disseminate this message across the country during the campaign.

She also emphasized the need for hard work and commitment to ensure victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mrs Mahama, who hails from Ampoma and Jema in the Kintampo South Constituency, plans to meet with all 1,152 branch executives to reinforce the message of unity within the party.

This call for unity comes amid factional tensions within the NDC, as recently evidenced by an incident involving National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah. NDC supporters challenged Nketiah, also known as General Mosquito, to visit the Northern Region and see if he could leave peacefully amidst ongoing conflicts.

In a symbolic act of protest, agitated youth confronted and poured soup on General Mosquito.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The incident has further escalated tensions, with NDC supporters declaring Regional Treasurer Shamima Yakubu, a strong supporter of John Mahama as persona non grata and demanding the immediate release of the arrested Vice Chairman involved in the assault on Yakubu. Additionally, the Regional Secretary, Salam Gulbia, was targeted in an attack by supporters of Chairman Azorka, with his meal being forcibly taken away.

These acts of violence within the NDC have raised concerns among party supporters, who are calling for justice and an end to such aggression. The NDC leadership is urged to take swift and decisive action to restore peace and unity within the party.

Supporters also demand condemnation of violence, particularly against women.

As investigations continue, the people of the Northern Region anxiously await a resolution to these conflicts, hoping for a return to peaceful and inclusive politics within the NDC.

By Vincent Kubi