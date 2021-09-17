Kohwe Dies After Suffering From Stroke

Kohwe

Legendary actor, Kohwe who was very popular for his roles in the famous Akan Drama series and District Colonial Court from the 90s has passed.

He died on Thursday September 16, 2021 at his residence in Accra after earlier reports say he was suffering from stroke.

The actor known in real life as Kofi Laing is believed to have died at age 75.

His daughter, Comfort Laing confirmed the father’s sad demise to Ghanaweekend.com.

Kohwe was one of Ghana’s greatest acting talents whose contributions helped to sustain the country’s movie industry to this far.

In 1965, he left his job at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to go into acting.

He has since remained one of Ghana’s most popular actors, praised for bringing joy into Ghanaian homes via their acting talents.

But in the last few years of his life on earth not much was seen of him on the screens.

This was partly becuase of the ailing movie industry as directors & producers no longer hire aged actors and his subsequent ailment.

Last week media reports indicated he was suffering from stroke. Unfortunately he has passed on.

By Francis Addo