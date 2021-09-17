NDC To Arm Polling Agents With Gun, Bulletproof Vests In 2024- Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that going forward, it would be compelled by circumstances to arm its polling agents with bulletproof vests and other ammunitions to fight oppressors and also resist illegalities from so-called security operatives on the election day.

The decision, according to the party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah stems from lessons learnt by the party from the 2020 general elections which was characterized by pockets of violence, resulting in the death of eight persons.

“Going forward, we have learnt lessons and maybe we have to give bulletproof vests and guns to our people to defend themselves at the collation centres. Nobody is going to allow what happened in Tachiman South to happen again”, he revealed on Kumasi-based Orange Fm

At least, eight people including children and a pregnant woman were shot and killed by security personnel deployed to protect lives and properties on the December 7 last year at various constituencies.

The government through the Interior Ministry has launched investigations into the incident that has left several others with varying degrees of injuries.

The 2020 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured the people of Techiman which recorded such deaths that the next NDC administration will ensure a speedy investigation of the December 2020 election-related killings in Techiman and punish the culprits.

According to Mr. Mahama, if the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government reneges on its duty of punishing those responsible for the shooting and killing of the three persons in Techiman during the elections, the NDC will investigate and punish all such persons.

The 2020 elections, for the first time, saw the killings of eight defenceless citizens, among whom were children, with Techiman South recording a number of casualties.

But nine months after the incident and with no one held responsible for the crimes, Mr. Mahama has insisted that it is important for justice to be done in order to forestall such occurrences from being repeated in future.

“We have said that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done. It is important that those who committed those crimes are punished lest they will repeat the same action tomorrow. This is the nature of impunity.”

“Because Techiman occurred and nothing happened, that’s what encouraged the Ejura [killings]. And when it continues and no one is punished then there are disturbances…”

But the Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister intimated that “The do or die spirit will be at work. …we are not going be complacent and allow NPP to steal our votes. Let’s all wake up to protect the votes cast as said by President Mahama”, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah charged NDC supporter