Kojo Antwi Meets Kofi Kinaata In London

Kojo Antwi

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musicians, Kojo Antwi and talented artiste, Kofi Kinaata are scheduled to perform in London on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at the Dominion Centre in London.

The event will serve as a platform for over 10,000 Ghanaians and other African nationals to network and sell Ghana’s music to the rest of the world.

The two acts, credited with a number of hit songs, have quickly established themselves and have found places in the highlife genre.

In what is billed to be a historic performance, the two acts are expected to deliver nonstop high-energy performances that would see them entertain music fans with all their numerous hit songs.

Music lovers and fans of the two musicians should expect a fun-packed night at the event which kicks off at 8pm. BEATWAVES gathered that Kojo Antwi and Kofi Kinaata will be sharing the stage with some selected acts including Davison Band, among others.

Kojo Antwi and Kofi Kinaata, who have performed on a number of musical platforms alongside prominent music icons, will use the concert to project Ghanaian music through live band performance as being done by some highlife gurus such as Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, among others.

Kojo Antwi, also known as Mr. Music Man, is anticipated to delight music fans with a number of his hit songs, including ‘Amirika’, ‘Nfa Me Nko Ho’, ‘Densu’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Me Die Ne Woa’, ‘Medofo Pa’, ‘Dadie Anoma’, and numerous others.

Kofi Kinaata, on the other hand, is one of Ghana’s best highlife performers, and currently he is performing well in the music industry.

Songs like ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘Confession’, ‘Behind The Scenes’, ‘Sweetie Pie’, and most recently, ‘Thy Grace’, are well-known to fans of Kofi Kinaata.

This historic event promises to be a night full of amazing performances and a celebration of Ghanaian music.

By George Clifford Owusu