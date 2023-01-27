Kojo Soboh Named Among Top 10 Hospitality, Tourism Influencers In Africa

Kojo Soboh

Kojo Soboh, CEO of EMY Africa, has been named among the top 10 hospitality and tourism influencers in Africa for 2022 by Hospitality Awards Africa.

Kojo Soboh is the founder of EMY Africa, which produces the annual EMY Africa Awards and the quarterly EMY Africa Magazine. The awards and their complementary events have been carefully designed to celebrate men’s achievements across the local industry, community, culture, and public service to inspire the youth to aspire to be better.

Under his leadership, EMY Africa Awards has grown to become one of the biggest and most prestigious awards in West Africa. In 2016, the awards won the Best Emerging Event at the Ghana Events Awards. In 2021, the EMY Africa Awards was adjudged the Best Event of the Year in Ghana by the Ghana Events Awards.

Kojo Soboh was also named among the top 50 young CEOs in Ghana in 2019 and 2022 by Avance Media. He was also named in the 2021 African Event Influencers list by Avance Media and Oasis Magazine.

In 2018, Forbes Africa Magazine featured him as one of the finest emerging event managers in Ghana.

At a young age, Kojo made his mark on the event landscape in Ghana and deserves his place among Africa’s top hospitality and tourism influencers.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke