Koku Anyidoho “Deserts” Mahama, Asks Him To Carry His Own Airbus Cross

Koku Anyidoho

A former Director of Communications at the Office of the President under the John Evans Atta-Mills administration has served notice of not defending the flagbearer of the NDC in the wake of the Airbus debacle.

Anyidoho, who appeared on Nana Fianko’s afternoon show on ATV, indicated that he is “nobody’s pawn” and is neither anybody’s henchman to go out there and fight for them on the Airbus scandal.

A scandalized looking Koku, when asked to talk about the raging Airbus bribery scandal declined to comment.

Throwing his hands into the air when Nana Fianko persistently asked him to say something about the matter, Koku Anyidoho reminded the host that “time was up to end the show” so if there was “nothing else to deliberate on, he should be excused“.

In what has become the biggest corporate bribery scandal in the world, Europe’s largest and arguably the world’s largest aerospace manufacturing company, Airbus, has admitted to having paid bribes to people in certain countries to influence their business transactions with those countries.

Out of the over fifty countries on the African Continent, Ghana, got a mention.

Airbus admitted that it paid kickbacks to a Government Official 1 through a blood relation, Intermediary 4 or Consultant 4. Government Official 1 is known to be former President John Dramani Mahama while the Intermediary 5 happens to be a sibling of his, Samuel Mahama; as claimed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Anyidoho, a close ally of Mills of blessed memory, is believed to know much more about the Airbus deal because of his closeness with the deceased Ghanaian leader. It is not clear why he doesn’t want to speak to the latest incident.

–Peacefmonline