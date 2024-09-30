Kompany Positive Over Kane Injury

Harry Kane went off with an apparent left ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Leverkusen

Vincent Kompany has said the ankle injury that forced Harry Kane off in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday is “nothing serious” and that he is hopeful that the England captain will be fit to face Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayern issued a statement on Sunday in which they noted a “positive development” and said that Kane would continue to receive “intensive treatment.”

Kane was replacd by Thomas Müller in the 86th minute of the draw with Xabi Alonso’ reigning champions at the Allianz Arena following a collision with Amine Adli.

“Hopefully it’s nothing serious,” Kompany told the club’s website. “I’m not a doctor but I hope he can play against Aston Villa on Wednesday.”

Bayern will travel to England to face Unai Emery’s team at Villa Park in midweek in what will be a replay of the 1982 European Cup final that Aston Villa won 1-0.

The German side issued an update on Kane’s injury on Sunday. “Harry Kane suffered a painful blow to his ankle in Saturday’s top Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen,” the club said in a statement. “Examinations by FC Bayern’s medical department on Sunday showed a positive development. Kane will continue to receive intensive treatment.”

Kane has suffered several ankle injuries during his career, particularly during his early years at Tottenham.

Leverkusen took the lead in Sunday’s heavyweight clash through a long-range strike from Robert Andrich before Aleksandar Pavlovic equalised for the home side in the 31st minute. Bayern finished the game with 18 shots compared to three for Leverkusen, but couldn’t find a winner against Alonso’s determined side.