Ejisu NPP Mourns With Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi (3rd L) with wife and the NPP delegation

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has expressed appreciation to the Ejisu New Patriotic Party (NPP) chapter.

The Ejisu NPP were among the delegation that joined Nyantakyi to mark the one week observance ceremony of his in-law, Mrs Rebecca Efua Kyirbuaba Agbeko (Nee Querteh-Mensah), the wife’s sister yesterday.

The Ejisu NPP were represented by a high powered delegation comprising Ing Dr Kwame Agyeman Budu and Nana Agyei Yeboah at the 8 Akomantoaso Street.

Nyantakyi said in a statement, “I am eternally grateful for the support, May God bless you.”

The funeral of the late Mrs. Rebecca Efua Kyirbuaba Agbeko has been scheduled for November 7 at Lashibi Funeral Home, Accra.