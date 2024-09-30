Stonebwoy Headlines 2024 ‘Adom Kolor Paaty’

Stonebwoy

Excitement is set to abound as sensational dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, will headline this year’s edition of an event dubbed ‘Adom Kolor Paaty’ scheduled for November 2, 2024.

The aim is to bring together fans, presenters, and top-tier performers for a day of intense excitement and fun.

The event, which will be held at the Legon Botanical Gardens, will give guests the unique opportunity to meet their favourite Adom FM and TV personalities up close, engage in interactive games, participate in fun quizzes, and win exciting prizes.

There will be live music, dance competitions, and plenty of activities to ensure that everyone leaves with lasting memories.

Beyond the games and interactions, Stonebwoy’s highly anticipated performance will be the talk of the day for all attendees.

Mark your calendars for November 2, 2024, and get ready for the ultimate fun day, packed with entertainment.

In a related development, Stonebwoy has released a new song, ‘Jejereje’, which has quickly gained momentum on digital platforms after he teased a snippet a few days ago.

The catchy tune has taken over social media, with fans and music lovers sharing videos of themselves dancing to the upbeat song and performing skits on TikTok.

Departing from his signature dancehall style, Stonebwoy delivers a fresh sound with ‘Jejereje’, blending slangs and an African-themed beat.

The song’s infectious rhythm is already climbing the charts, and it’s clear that ‘Jejereje’ will make waves far beyond Ghana’s borders.

Produced by Oliver and directed by Banini, the song’s vibrant visuals perfectly complement its energetic vibe.