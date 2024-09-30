MUSIGLO Embarks On European Tour

Mrs. Deborah Freeman Danquah and Michael Osei Mensah in a pose after the launch

The leadership of the Musicians’ Organisation Global (MUSIGLO) led by its president, Mrs. Deborah Freeman Danquah, in the company of MUSIGLO brand ambassadors, has embarked on a European tour.

MUSIGLO is an international organisation that was founded with the intention of uniting musicians, advancing artistic expression, music, and creativity, as well as supporting the welfare and socioeconomic rights of creative entrepreneurs.

It also provides training and capacity building, develops creative talents, and creates an atmosphere that supports the success of creative entrepreneurs.

The tour’s objectives were to network with international musicians as well as launch MUSIGLO Chapters in the relevant European countries.

This is in line with the goal of MUSIGLO, which aims to create an inclusive worldwide organisation that unites creative entrepreneurs and musicians of all genres in order to promote their interests, welfare, and socioeconomic rights.

During the European tour which took place from September 17 to 27, 2024, MUSIGLO Chapters were established and brand ambassadors were confirmed to represent MUSIGLO on the European continent.

MUSIGLO Chapters as well as its brand ambassadors are expected to coordinate MUSIGLO activities and to champion the socioeconomic rights and interests of members in Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Italy, among others in Europe.

Speaking at the MUSIGLO launch in Paris on September 22, Mrs. Deborah Freeman Danquah outlined the organisation’s goals and mission, emphasising that the leadership was prepared to deliver MUSIGLO’s services and work to Ghanaians living overseas as well as create an atmosphere that would allow musicians and creative entrepreneurs to prosper in a globalised economy.

According to her, the organisation will, among other things, help members sell their brands, work on domestic and foreign markets, and request performances from members for a charge.

She indicated that the organisation’s goal is to create a diverse, global network of musicians from all genres and professionals in the music industry, with the goal of advancing their socio-economic rights and interests.

Mr. Michael Osei Mensah, the President of the Ghanaian Community in France and a representative of the association of Ghanaians abroad, on his part expressed his happiness with MUSIGLO’s vision and promised to support the organisation’s efforts to promote the socioeconomic rights and welfare of musicians and creative entrepreneurs across the globe.

He gave the MUSIGLO leadership his word that the Ghanaian missions would hear about the organisation’s achievements via the Diaspora Association.

He, however, urged all artistes and creative businesses to get involved with MUSIGLO as well as spread the word about the association.