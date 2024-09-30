Fancy Gadam Storms Bukom Boxing Arena

Fancy Gadam

Afro-pop and dancehall artiste, Ahmed Mujahid Bello, popularly known as Fancy Gadam, will on October 26 host his annual event dubbed “Gadam Nation” concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

As one of the most sought-after performers from the Northern Region, Fancy Gadam will be performing to thousands of music lovers.

Fancy Gadam is expected to deliver an electrifying performance of his dancehall songs including ‘Turn Up’, ‘Concrete’, ‘Bie Gya’, ‘Naayo Koomi’, ‘We Dey Collect’, ‘Naawuni Yiko’, ‘Total Cheat’ among others.

Although much has not been revealed as to which artistes will be performing alongside Fancy Gadam, BEATWAVES gathered that some of the celebrated artistes have been invited to perform at the event.

Fancy Gadam has won many awards which include Hiplife Song of the Year and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year with his hit song, ‘Total Cheat’ at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He has also appeared on many musical concerts held in the country and performed with music stars like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, among others.

Fancy Gadam has had collaborations with popular musicians like Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, among others, and popularly referred to as the ‘King of the North’ in the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu