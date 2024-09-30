Tandoh Donates Motorbikes To Ahafo NPP

Dr. Kwabena Tandoh

As part of his commitment to contribute towards the successful campaigns of both Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and parliamentary candidates in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh has donated seven (7) motorbikes to his home region (Ahafo).

Handing over the bikes to the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Tandoh advised that the bikes should be used to facilitate movement during the campaign period.

He charged the party folks to work hard in order for Dr. Bawumia to ‘break the eight’.

The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) pledged more support to his home region in order to attain the agenda 6/6 on December 7.

Chairman Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, receiving the keys, expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Tandoh for the timely assistance.

He assured that the party would leverage the items to ensure victory for the NPP in the region.

He took the opportunity to appeal to other appointees to help the campaign, especially during these critical moments.