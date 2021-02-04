Konadu Explains Kotoko Slow Start

Maxwell Konadu

Immediate past Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, has attributed the Porcupine Warriors’ shaky start of the league to lack of team play.

To the former Black Stars deputy coach, the team was new and the players barely knew each other.

He said the temptation to display individual brilliance and lack of cohesion was a characteristic feature of the new set up, hence the team’s failure to ‘gel’.

He told Nhyira FM, “It was a new team and players will want to exhibit their individual brilliance rather than playing as a team and that made the gelling of the team difficult. It was the reason we started the season very poorly, but I knew with time, the team would settle.

The former Wa All Stars coach added, “Ever since I left, the only Kotoko game I watched was against Aduana Stars, and there hadn’t been any changes. The only difference is that Fabio Gama has been cleared and now plays actively for the team.”

Konadu supervised five matches in the 2020/21 season for Kotoko, Managing a win, drawing three times and losing one to Great Olympics in Accra.

He also guided the Porcupine Warriors when they drew with FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania in the CAF Champions League prelims.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum