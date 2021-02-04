Miss Kidi Ghana Launched

Mabel Acheampomaa Acheampong

The maiden edition of the annual child beauty pageant dubbed ‘Miss Kidi Ghana’ has successfully been launched with registration opened for prospective contestants.

According to the organisers, the educational beauty pageantry, which seeks to give kids a good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambition at a younger age, is opened to female kids between the ages of five and 12.

The organisers said the kids would be engaged in series of competition including talent shows, and runway skills among others.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of Miss Kidi Ghana, Madam Mabel Acheampomaa Acheampong, said the reality show would give female kids a good foundation as they aspire to become top models in the near future.

“Most children have the passion for pageantry but don’t have the opportunity to demonstrate their talent. So ASKOF Productions Ltd wants to use this platform to change the lives of these young ones and give them a good foundation in pageantry,” she said.

“So we would enroll some children having reached agreement with their parents and make them realise their dreams, and I am hopeful that it would be a life-changing experience for Ghanaian kids,” she added.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions Limited, Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, revealed that for the sake of mentorship, nine-year old Peterlaena Grace Gyimah, reigning Miss Arizona 2020 Queen, had been appointed brand ambassador.

“Peterlaena Grace Gyimah made Ghana and little girls proud by showing the world her capabilities and talent via a beauty pageant platform which is opening amazing doors for her. I strongly believe little girls in Ghana are ready to up the challenge of becoming the winner of Miss Kidi Ghana maiden edition.

She announced that auditions for this year’s pageantry had been fixed from Saturday, February 27 to Sunday, February 28, 2021 as 20 finalists would be selected for the main show.

She added that the eventual winner of this year’s pageantry would win amazing prizes including a trip abroad for participation in an international pageant, a crown, sash, cash and other amazing prizes.

Prospective contestants can contact misskidighana@gmail.com for further enquiries and registration.

Miss Kidi Ghana is an initiative of ASKOF Productions Limited.

By George Clifford Owusu