Konadu Yiadom Astro Turf Ready For Use

Dominic Eduah, Executive Director GNPC Foundation, handing over the park keys to Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah. INSET: The astro turf park

CONSTRUCTION WORKS on the ultramodern astro turf football park at the Konadu Yiadom Basic School, in the Manhyia South Constituency, have been completed.

The plush-looking sporting facility, constructed by Blag Ghana Limited, boasts of amenities such as floodlights, metal fencing and a FIFA certified grass football park.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with support from Manhyia South MP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, appealed to the GNPC Foundation to develop the park.

GNPC Foundation therefore expended a whopping US$ 300,000 to ensure that the park was transformed into a modern multi-purpose facility after eight months of works.

Speaking at the Technical Handing Over ceremony of the park, the GNPC Foundation Executive Director, Dominic Eduah, lauded the contractor for a good job done.

He joyfully announced that 30 of such parks have been constructed by the GNPC Foundation across the country, adding that plans are in the pipeline to construct more.

According to Eduah, the construction of the parks is the GNPC Foundation’s contribution in helping to provide the platform for talented footballers to nurture their talents.

The GNPC Foundation boss commended the Manhyia South MP, nicknamed as ‘Napo’, for his efforts to make the Konadu Yiadom Park project a reality.

The Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, who received the park on behalf of Otumfuo, urged residents of Manhyia South to take good care of the park to ensure its longevity.

He announced that Napo has plans in advance to construct stands around the park so that football lovers would feel comfortable whenever they visit the facility.

Eddie Dankwa, the CEO of Blag Ghana Limited, the contractors for the project, lauded Napo and other stakeholders for their support, adding that the facility meets international standards.

The Manhyia South NPP First Vice Chairman, Seth Twumasi, lauded Otumfuo, GNPC and Napo for the beautiful astro turf, saying, “It will help promote sports development.”

Significantly, Otumfuo Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie, who is highly respected in Asanteman, also played key roles to ensure the successful transformation of the park.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi