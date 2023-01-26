Konnect GH Ready To Explore Ghana

Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman

Konnect Ghana (Konnect GH) app has been rejuvenated to explore everything you need to know about experiencing and discovering the best of Ghana.

Speaking with the media, Co-Founder and award-winning foodie and travel influencer Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman said the Konnect GH App has a vast selection of 400 carefully curated bars, restaurants, lounges, events, tour packages, and more in Accra and the surrounding areas.

Konnect GH offers a customizable and user-friendly experience.

From real-time reviews and price ranges to menus and contact details, the app caters to your every need.

Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman also indicated that with the bonus of a personalisation feature that allows you to save your favourite places and redeem rewards and discounts, Konnect GH makes it easy to plan the perfect outing.

“The app also includes geo-tags that link directly to Google Maps, as well as an “Experience” option that could be improved by clearer and more descriptive activity listings,” she posited.

Zubaidah Abdel-Rahman further noted that the Konnect GH can be accessed through http://www.konnectgh.com and is the perfect tool for making the most of the festive season and exploring all that Ghana has to offer in terms of culture, food, and entertainment.

Henry Kumi is also Co-Founder and Brand & Partnership Lead behind Konnect GH.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke