Koo Fori Gets GH¢320k Bail Over ‘Fraud’

Koo Fori

CELEBRATED GHANAIAN actor, Samuel KariKari, popularly known as Koo Fori, has been granted bail in the sum of GH₵320K with three sureties to be justified for alleged fraud.

Koo Fori, famously known for his role in the popular Efiewura series, is alleged to have taken $50,000 from a Ghanaian based in the United States for a business investment but failed to fulfil his part of the deal.

Court documents point out that the California-based victim transferred the money to Koo Fori as part of what was presented as a legitimate investment opportunity.

However, the accused reportedly failed to honour the agreement and subsequently went into hiding.

The Dansoman Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Bassit, granted him bail yesterday after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretences.

His lawyer, Derick Asamoah in an oral application, urged the court to grant Koo Fori bail on ground that he is not a flight risk, adding that he will show up for the trial any time he is needed.

He also told the court that the veteran actor had persons of substantial means who are willing to stand as sureties for him.

The bail application was not opposed by the prosecution led by Chief Inspectors Christopher Wonder.

The court therefore, granted him the GH₵320,000 bail and ordered him to deposit his Ghana Card at the registry of the court as well as report to the case investigator every Monday until otherwise directed.

The court prior to taking his plea, rescinded a warrant it issued for his arrest after he failed to appear before it on a previous date.

On May 9, 2025, a video footage shared by Accra-based Atinka FM showed the veteran actor in handcuffs as he was escorted by police officers to the courthouse.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak