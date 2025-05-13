Melcom, Hollard Offer Free Insurance For Samsung

From L to R: Ramesh Sadhwani, Lucas Lee, and Daniel Boi Addo

Leading retail chain in Ghana, Melcom Limited, has announced a new partnership with Hollard Insurance to offer customers one-year free insurance coverage for Samsung products purchased from Melcom stores across Ghana.

The insurance coverage, available to all customers who purchase Samsung products from Melcom, includes protection against theft, fire, electrical surges, screen damage, and other unforeseen events.

The coverage applies to a wide range of Samsung products, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, mobile phones, sound devices, and microwaves above GH¢2,000.

“We are proud to partner with Samsung and Hollard Insurance to offer our customers this unique insurance coverage,” said Ramesh Sadhwani, Managing Director of Melcom Limited. “This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to provide our customers with exceptional value and peace of mind when shopping at Melcom Limited.”

“We are excited to partner with Melcom Limited and Hollard Insurance to offer our customers an added layer of protection for their Samsung products. This effort showcases our dedication to delivering unparalleled value and assurance to our customers in Ghana,” said Lucas Lee, Managing Director for Samsung Electronics.

The insurance coverage is valid for one year from the date of purchase and covers the cost of labour, replacement parts, and repair or replacement of lost, stolen, or damaged products, however it does not cover accessories. Customers can register for the insurance coverage by dialling the USSD code *899*257# from their mobile phones.

Managing Director of Hollard Insurance Daniel Boi Addo, stated, “Our goal is to provide our customers with comprehensive but affordable insurance solutions that meet their needs, and this extension of our existing shop and insure partnership with Melcom Limited is a great example of that. For us at Hollard, every item covered is a representation of our purpose to secure Ghanaians.”

By Samuel Boadi