Imperial General Assurance Supports Korle Bu

Harry Ofori-Attah (R) presenting the dummy cheque to Dr. Hafisatu Gbadamosi (L)

The Radiology Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will soon start providing a 24-hour ultrasound services to patients who need urgent and emergency care.

This follows a donation of GH¢45,000 by Imperial General Assurance, a leading insurance provider, to the management of the department, to support the renovation of key facilities.

The renovation, covering plumbing, tiling, carpentry and painting works will give a facelift to the on-call room, changing cubicles and adjoining washrooms which are currently in a dilapidated state. Provision has also been made for beddings, window blinds, office table, and air conditioner.

According to the Ag. Head of the Radiology Department, Dr. Hafisatu Gbadamosi, currently, there is an average of five to 10 patients per week requiring urgent night time imaging who have to wait until morning.

“This delay can lead to late diagnoses and create systematic short and long term bottlenecks in the overall patient care process,” he said.

Presenting the donation at the hospital, the Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Harry Ofori-Attah, said the project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3)-Good Health and Well-being, which is one of the focus areas of Imperial’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy.

“This presentation marks a significant chapter in our shared commitment to advancing healthcare in Ghana. By investing in healthcare infrastructure, we are investing in the welfare of our customers and stakeholders,” he said.

Mr. Ofori-Attah underscored the critical role health service professionals play in society and the need for them to work in a convenient and functional environment with the peace of mind to save lives and enhance productivity.

On behalf of the hospital, Dr. Gbadamosi thanked Imperial General Assurance for swiftly responding to their request for assistance and prayed for mutually beneficial partnerships in the future.

By Samuel Boadi